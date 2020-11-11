HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 4,711 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 243,368.
Wednesday’s total is the highest single-day increase reported by the DOH since the pandemic began. The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 14,086 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10 is 354,972 with 23,786 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 71 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 670 cases; 529 confirmed and 141 probable. Jefferson County reported 339 cases; 246 confirmed and 93 probable. Elk County reported 304 cases; 259 confirmed and 45 probable.
Clearfield County reported 38 new cases. Jefferson County reported 17 new cases. Elk County reported 13 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported one new death for eight deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 10,557, in Elk County, 3,451, and in Jefferson County, 4,753, according to the Department of Health.
There were 59 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,145 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 6,853 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 6,208 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,888,761 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 386 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,578 cases and 21 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,768 cases and 23 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 16 total cases.
— Forest County reported 24 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 84 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 227 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,142 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,932 cases among employees, for a total of 34,077 at 1,126distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,922 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.