HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 4,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 238,657.
Tuesday’s total is the highest single-day increase reported by the DOH since the pandemic began.
Of the total cases, 13,507 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9 is 329,919 with 18,670 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 72 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 632 cases; 504 confirmed and 128 probable. Jefferson County reported 322 cases; 233 confirmed and 89 probable. Elk County reported 291 cases; 246 confirmed and 45 probable.
Clearfield County reported 18 new cases. Jefferson County reported 13 new cases. Elk County reported 18 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 10,497, in Elk County, 3,427, and in Jefferson County, 4,732, according to the Department of Health.
There were 62 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,086 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 6,810 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 6,165 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,470,785 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 379 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,474 cases and 20 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,713 cases and 22 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 15 total cases.
— Forest County reported 22 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 82 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 219 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,924 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,902 cases among employees, for a total of 33,826 at 1,118 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,922 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.