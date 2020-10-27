HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a total of 2,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 198,446.
Tuesday is the highest single-day increase reported since the pandemic began.
Of these, 8,797 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 245,029 with 12,380 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 77 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 462 cases; 371 confirmed and 91 probable. Jefferson County reported 185 cases; 128 confirmed and 57 probable. Elk County reported 160 cases; 129 confirmed and 31 probable.
Clearfield County reported 11 new cases. Elk County reported five new cases. Jefferson County reported five new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,450, in Elk County, 3,105, and in Jefferson County, 4,077, according to the Department of Health.
There were 23 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,696 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,346 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 2,699 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,254,523 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 220 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,087 cases and 16 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,097 cases and 16 deaths.
— Cameron County reported nine total cases.
— Forest County reported 19 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 50 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 132 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,624 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,539 cases among employees, for a total of 31,163 at 1,052 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,706 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.