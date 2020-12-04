HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 11,763 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, the highest single-day increase to date. The statewide case total is now 398,600.
There are 5,071 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,065 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 29,089 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3 is 394,200 with 50,583 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 59 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Friday, Clearfield County reported 1,933 cases; 1,548 confirmed and 385 probable. Jefferson County reported 938 cases; 646 confirmed and 292 probable. Elk County reported 593 cases; 481 confirmed and 112 probable.
Clearfield County reported 66 new cases. Jefferson County reported 53 new cases. Elk County reported 11 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported five new deaths totaling 19 deaths. Elk County reported one new death totaling seven deaths. Jefferson County reported seven deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 12,655, in Elk County, 3,996, and in Jefferson County, 5,580, according to the Department of Health.
There were 169 new deaths reported Thursday. The DOH is reporting 11,113 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 20,704 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 20,062 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,893,321 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,098 cases and 11 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,709 cases and 48 deaths.
— Centre County reported 6,538 cases and 68 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 30 total cases.
— Forest County reported 107 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 307 cases to date and six deaths.
— McKean County reported 535 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 37,946 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,124 cases among employees, for a total of 45,070 at 1,316 distinct facilities in 65 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,900 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.