HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 12,884 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the highest single-day increase to date. The statewide case total is now 411,484.
The DOH reports Sunday totals on Monday.
There are 5,230 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,065 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 31,291 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3 is 405,631 with 59,817 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 58 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
According to a two-day increase as of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 2,121 cases; 1,680 confirmed and 441 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,039 cases; 701 confirmed and 338 probable. Elk County reported 651 cases; 494 confirmed and 157 probable.
Clearfield County has reported two new deaths totaling 21 deaths. Elk County reported one new death totaling eight deaths. Jefferson County reported seven deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 12,738, in Elk County, 4,024, and in Jefferson County, 5,680, according to the Department of Health.
There were 149 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 11,262 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 22,792 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 22,150 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,911,640 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,098 cases and 11 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,893 cases and 55 deaths.
— Centre County reported 6,753 cases and 77 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 32 total cases.
— Forest County reported 114 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 326 cases to date and six deaths.
— McKean County reported 600 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 38,852 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,135 cases among employees, for a total of 45,987 at 1,327 distinct facilities in 65 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,931 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.