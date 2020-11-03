HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a total of 2,875 additional positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 214,871.
Tuesday’s total is the highest single-day total reported by the DOH since the pandemic began.
Of the total cases, 10,508 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2 is 259,898 with 16,301 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 76 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 525 cases; 426 confirmed and 99 probable. Jefferson County reported 239 cases; 174 confirmed and 65 probable. Elk County reported 221 cases; 183 confirmed and 38 probable.
Clearfield County reported 12 new cases. Jefferson County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported 18 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,870, in Elk County, 3,284, and in Jefferson County, 4,373, according to the Department of Health.
There were 32 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,855 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,492 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 3,846 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,354,346 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 264 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,263 cases and 17 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,356 cases and 19 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 14 total cases.
— Forest County reported 19 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 66 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 172 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,500 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,725 cases among employees, for a total of 32,225 at 1,086 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,816 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.