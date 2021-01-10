HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 10,045 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 713,310.
Sunday’s DOH report will be included with Monday’s update.
There are 5,318 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,092 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 80,375 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 73 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,735 cases; 3,766 confirmed and 969 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,124 cases; 1,367 confirmed and 757 probable. Elk County reported 1,662 cases; 1,035 confirmed and 627 probable.
Clearfield County reported 176 new cases. Jefferson County reported 62 new cases. Elk County reported 57 new cases.
Jefferson County reported four new deaths, totaling 54 deaths. Elk County reported two new deaths, totaling 23 deaths. Clearfield County reported 55 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,202, in Elk County, 4,705, and in Jefferson County, 6,489, according to the Department of Health.
There were 273 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 17,667 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 68,912 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 68,275 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,367,593 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,215 cases and 51 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,322 cases and 130 deaths.
— Centre County reported 9,652 cases and 150 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 186 total cases and four deaths.
— Forest County reported 412 cases and six deaths.
— Potter County has 697 cases to date and 15 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,045 cases and 30 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 56,791 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,543 cases among employees, for a total of 67,334 cases at 1,492 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,365 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.