HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 2,476 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,166,692 since the pandemic began.
The DOH noted one lab is still getting caught up with backlogged data and another lab submitted just over 100 test results dating back to more than a month ago.
There are 2,131 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 467 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday morning, 42.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
There are 182,309 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,296 cases; 6,046 confirmed and 2,250 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,231 cases; 1,902 confirmed and 1,329 probable. Elk County reported 2,821 cases; 1,549 confirmed and 1,272 probable.
Clearfield County reported 16 new cases. Jefferson County reported five new cases. Elk County reported three new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 142 total deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 97 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,276, in Elk County, 6,307, and in Jefferson County, 8,259 according to the Department of Health.
There were 57 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 26,447 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,438,842 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,103 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 6,045 cases and 171 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,499 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 293 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,417 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,099 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,577 cases and 68 deaths.