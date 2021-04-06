HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,255 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,049,655 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,247 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 427 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 157,747 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,395 cases; 5,338 confirmed and 2,057 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,023 cases; 1,800 confirmed and 1,223 probable. Elk County reported 2,612 cases; 1,398 confirmed and 1,214 probable.
Clearfield County reported 29 new cases. Jefferson County reported 11 new cases. Elk County reported eight new cases.
Clearfield County reported 130 deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,218, in Elk County, 5,923, and in Jefferson County, 7,835 according to the Department of Health.
There were 37 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 25,237 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,183,437 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,857 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,452 cases and 163 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,925 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 281 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,396 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 994 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,208 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.