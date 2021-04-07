HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,643 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,054,298 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,384 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 446 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 157,747 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,445 cases; 5,373 confirmed and 2,072 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,032 cases; 1,806 confirmed and 1,226 probable. Elk County reported 2,628 cases; 1,406 confirmed and 1,222 probable.
Clearfield County reported 50 new cases. Elk County reported 16 new cases. Jefferson County reported nine new cases.
Clearfield County reported 130 deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,261, in Elk County, 5,945, and in Jefferson County, 7,855 according to the Department of Health.
There were 48 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 25,285 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,191,314 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,859 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,489 cases and 163 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,003 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 281 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,396 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 995 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,214 cases and 65 deaths.