HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,746 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,059,044 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,425 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 484 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 160,052 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,474 cases; 5,396 confirmed and 2,078 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,044 cases; 1,813 confirmed and 1,231 probable. Elk County reported 2,651 cases; 1,422 confirmed and 1,229 probable.
Clearfield County reported 29 new cases. Elk County reported 23 new cases. Jefferson County reported 12 new cases.
Clearfield County reported 130 deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,316, in Elk County, 5,959, and in Jefferson County, 7,872 according to the Department of Health.
There were 42 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 25,327 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,200,316 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,874 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,514 cases and 163 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,059 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 282 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,397 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,003 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,231 cases and 65 deaths.