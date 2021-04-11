HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,882 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,068,974 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,439 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 496 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 161,593 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,560 cases; 5,467 confirmed and 2,093 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,067 cases; 1,827 confirmed and 1,240 probable. Elk County reported 2,677 cases; 1,447 confirmed and 1,230 probable.
Clearfield County reported 34 new cases. Jefferson County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported six new cases.
Clearfield County reported 130 deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,431, in Elk County, 5,998, and in Jefferson County, 7,906 according to the Department of Health.
There were 40 new deaths reported statewide Friday. The DOH is reporting 25,402 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,220,187 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,894 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,557 cases and 164 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,215 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 283 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,397 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,009 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,244 cases and 66 deaths.