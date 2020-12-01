HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 5,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 367,140.
There are 4,631 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 970 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 26,492 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 is 375,888 with 32,853 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 60 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 1,775 cases; 1,416 confirmed and 359 probable. Jefferson County reported 849 cases; 597 confirmed and 252 probable. Elk County reported 557 cases; 456 confirmed and 101 probable.
Clearfield County reported 82 new cases. Jefferson County reported 58 new cases. Elk County reported 12 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported one new death totaling 13 deaths. Elk County reported six deaths. Jefferson County reported six deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 12,481, in Elk County, 3,931, and in Jefferson County, 5,538, according to the Department of Health.
There were 180 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 10,563 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 18,412 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 17,770 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,836,445 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,025 cases and 10 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,624 cases and 42 deaths.
— Centre County reported 6,398 cases and 57 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 27 total cases.
— Forest County reported 101 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 229 cases to date and five deaths.
— McKean County reported 511 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 35,946 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,752 cases among employees, for a total of 42,698 at 1,279 distinct facilities in 65 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,507 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.