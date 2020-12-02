HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 8,291 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 375,431.
There are 4,744 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 967 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 27,388 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1 is 371,101 with 46,070 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 60 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 1,867 cases; 1,486 confirmed and 381 probable. Jefferson County reported 885 cases; 609 confirmed and 276 probable. Elk County reported 582 cases; 472 confirmed and 110 probable.
Clearfield County reported 92 new cases. Jefferson County reported 36 new cases. Elk County reported 25 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported one new death totaling 14 deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death totaling seven deaths. Elk County reported six deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 12,574, in Elk County, 3,970, and in Jefferson County, 5,554, according to the Department of Health.
There were 194 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 10,757 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 19,220 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 18,578 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,852,624 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,070 cases and 10 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,657 cases and 47 deaths.
— Centre County reported 6,473 cases and 59 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 29 total cases.
— Forest County reported 102 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 278 cases to date and five deaths.
— McKean County reported 525 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 36,628 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,885 cases among employees, for a total of 43,513 at 1,289 distinct facilities in 65 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,531 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.