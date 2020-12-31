HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 8,545 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 622,349.
There are 5,995 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,174 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 58,900 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 65 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 3,874 cases; 3,074 confirmed and 800 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,832 cases; 1,205 confirmed and 627 probable. Elk County reported 1,353 cases; 869 confirmed and 484 probable.
Clearfield County reported 55 new cases. Jefferson County reported 20 new cases. Elk County reported 40 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported two new deaths, totaling 44 deaths. Jefferson County has reported four new deaths, totaling 40 deaths. Elk County has reported one new death, totaling 15 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,551, in Elk County, 4,536, and in Jefferson County, 6,286, according to the Department of Health.
There were 267 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 15,353 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 52,082 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 51,443 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,244,103 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,973 cases and 40 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,876 cases and 111 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,834 cases and 135 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 139 total cases and three deaths.
— Forest County reported 295 cases and three deaths.
— Potter County has 565 cases to date and 13 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,624 cases and 18 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 51,999 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,410 cases among employees, for a total of 61,409 cases at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 8,633 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.