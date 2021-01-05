HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 8,818 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 673,915.
There are 5,630 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,182 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 71,040 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 70 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,384 cases; 3,481 confirmed and 903 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,990 cases; 1,292 confirmed and 698 probable. Elk County reported 1,562 cases; 987 confirmed and 575 probable.
Over the two days, Clearfield County reported 75 new cases. Jefferson County reported 22 new cases. Elk County reported 42 new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 47 deaths. Elk County reported one new death, totaling 18 deaths. Clearfield County reported 50 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,959, in Elk County, 4,614, and in Jefferson County, 6,374, according to the Department of Health.
There were 185 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 16,546 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 60,297 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 59,660 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,315,134 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,118 cases and 47 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,092 cases and 128 deaths.
— Centre County reported 9,271 cases and 146 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 164 total cases and four deaths.
— Forest County reported 348 cases and four deaths.
— Potter County has 637 cases to date and 15 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,879 cases and 24 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 54,956 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,042 cases among employees, for a total of 64,998 cases at 1,482 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,079 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.