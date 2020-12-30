HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 8,984 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 631,333.
There are 6,022 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,174 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 64,052 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 66 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 3,956 cases; 3,147 confirmed and 809 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,872 cases; 1,230 confirmed and 642 probable. Elk County reported 1,375 cases; 886 confirmed and 489 probable.
Clearfield County reported 82 new cases. Jefferson County reported 40 new cases. Elk County reported 22 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported three new deaths, totaling 47 deaths. Jefferson County has reported two new deaths, totaling 42 deaths. Elk County has reported one new death, totaling 16 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,579, in Elk County, 4,538, and in Jefferson County, 6,283, according to the Department of Health.
There were 319 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 15,672 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 53,689 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 53,050 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,254,297 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,004 cases and 44 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,911 cases and 117 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,910 cases and 138 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 141 total cases and three deaths.
— Forest County reported 299 cases and three deaths.
— Potter County has 573 cases to date and 13 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,646 cases and 20 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 52,642 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,587 cases among employees, for a total of 62,229 cases at 1,468 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 8,849 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.