HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 9,474 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 683,389.
There are 5,684 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,148 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 73,484 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 71 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,471 cases; 3,555 confirmed and 916 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,031 cases; 1,324 confirmed and 707 probable. Elk County reported 1,590 cases; 1,000 confirmed and 590 probable.
Clearfield County reported 87 new cases. Jefferson County reported 41 new cases. Elk County reported 28 new cases.
Jefferson County reported three new deaths, totaling 50 deaths. Elk County reported three new deaths, totaling 21 deaths. Clearfield County reported four new deaths, totaling 54 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,086, in Elk County, 4,638, and in Jefferson County, 6,431, according to the Department of Health.
There were 368 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 16,914 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 62,595 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 61,958 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,326,956 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,155 cases and 50 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,203 cases and 130 deaths.
— Centre County reported 9,348 cases and 147 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 173 total cases and four deaths.
— Forest County reported 351 cases and four deaths.
— Potter County has 659 cases to date and 15 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,904 cases and 25 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 55,480 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,186 cases among employees, for a total of 65,666 cases at 1,488 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,262 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.