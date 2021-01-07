HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 9,698 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 693,087.
There are 5,613 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,120 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 76,568 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 72 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,559 cases; 3,624 confirmed and 935 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,062 cases; 1,335 confirmed and 727 probable. Elk County reported 1,605 cases; 1,008 confirmed and 597 probable.
Clearfield County reported 88 new cases. Jefferson County reported 31 new cases. Elk County reported 15 new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 55 deaths. Jefferson County reported 50 deaths. Elk County reported 21 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,084, in Elk County, 4,653, and in Jefferson County, 6,451, according to the Department of Health.
There were 265 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 17,179 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 65,452 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 64,815 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,337,716 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,171 cases and 50 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,242 cases and 130 deaths.
— Centre County reported 9,444 cases and 147 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 181 total cases and four deaths.
— Forest County reported 354 cases and four deaths.
— Potter County has 665 cases to date and 15 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,930 cases and 25 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 55,864 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,313 cases among employees, for a total of 66,177 cases at 1,489 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,311 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.