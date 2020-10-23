HARRISBURG — According to the Department of Health, as of 12 a.m. Friday there were 2,219 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 190,579. Daily increases are now comparable with what the state saw in April, with Thursday’s case count the largest one-day total.
Of these, 8,143 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The department will no longer be including counties with increases of more than 100 cases in the daily releases. The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 16 and October 22 is 235,737 with 10,840 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 78 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Friday, Clearfield County reported 427 cases; 353 confirmed and 74 probable. Jefferson County reported 158 cases; 112 confirmed and 46 probable. Elk County reported 143 cases; 116 confirmed and 27 probable.
Clearfield County reported four new cases. Elk County reported nine new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,144, in Elk County, 2,944, and in Jefferson County, 3,986, according to the Department of Health.
There were 33 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,625 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 2,921 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 2,273 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,200,868 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 200 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,028 cases and 16 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,908 cases and 16 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 18 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 43 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 112 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,122 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,455 cases among employees, for a total of 30,577 at 1,039 distinct facilities in 62 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,699 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.