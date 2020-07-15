HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 994 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 97,665 cases statewide. Of these, 2,792 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases.
Approximately 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 870,984 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported one new case for 96 cases; 74 confirmed and 22 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 41 cases; 34 confirmed and seven probable. Elk County remained the same with 31 cases; 26 confirmed and five probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,972, in Elk County, 1,421, and in Jefferson County, 1,497, according to the Department of Health.
There were 26 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,957 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 870,984 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 66 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County removed one cases for 168 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported nine new cases for 262 reported cases, and eight deaths.
— Cameron County reported one new case for five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case for 19 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,384 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties. There have been 4,767 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and four employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.