HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 781 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 98,446 cases statewide. Of these, 2,814 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 9 and July 15 is 142,176 with 5,517 positive cases.
Approximately 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 885,195 negative tests have been issued.
Elk County reported one new case for 32 cases; 27 confirmed and five probable. Clearfield County remained the same with 96 cases; 74 confirmed and 22 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 41 cases; 34 confirmed and seven probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,040, in Elk County, 1,447, and in Jefferson County, 1,518, according to the Department of Health.
There were 16 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,973 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 638 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 885,195 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 67 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported six new cases for 174 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County remained the same with 262 reported cases, and reported one new death for nine deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 19 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,430 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3534 cases among employees, for a total of 21,964 at 767 distinct facilities in 58 counties. There have been 4,777 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and four employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.