HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 929 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 96,671 cases statewide. Of these, 2,765 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Of Tuesday’s reported cases, 216 cases were a result of a delay in private lab result reporting.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 7 and July 13 is 130,315 with 5,438 positive cases.
Approximately 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 850,612 negative tests have been issued.
Jefferson County reported two new cases for 41 cases; 34 confirmed and seven probable. Clearfield County reported two new cases for 95 cases; 73 confirmed and 22 probable. Elk County reported one new case for 31 cases; 26 confirmed and five probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,933, in Elk County, 1,370, and in Jefferson County, 1,457, according to the Department of Health.
There were 20 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,931 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 850,612 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported three new cases for 66 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported 13 new cases for 169 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported two new cases for 253 reported cases, and eight deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with four total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 18 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,321 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,499 cases among employees, for a total of 21,820 at 756 distinct facilities in 57 counties. There have been 4,712 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and four employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.