HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 11,837 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 314,401.
Of these, 7,075 were reported Sunday, and 4,762 were reported Monday.
There are 3,379 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 775 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 21,034 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22 is 399,573 with 44,502 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 63 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 1,246 cases; 1,010 confirmed and 236 probable. Jefferson County reported 589 cases; 430 confirmed and 159 probable. Elk County reported 442 cases; 376 confirmed and 66 probable.
In the two-day total, Clearfield County reported 100 new cases. Jefferson County reported 51 new cases. Elk County reported reported 23 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported 10 deaths. Jefferson County has reported five deaths. Elk County reported three deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 11,750, in Elk County, 3,763, and in Jefferson County, 5,239, according to the Department of Health.
The DOH is reporting 9,870 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 13,374 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 12,731 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,705,170 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 749 cases and seven deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,194 cases and 31 deaths.
— Centre County reported 5,765 cases and 35 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 19 total cases.
— Forest County reported 56 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 152 cases to date and three deaths.
— McKean County reported 385 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 32,198 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,407 cases among employees, for a total of 38,605 at 1,224 distinct facilities in 64 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,270 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.