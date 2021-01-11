HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 12,844 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 726,154.
There were 7,506 new cases reported Sunday, in addition to 5,338 new cases reported Monday. The DOH noted that case counts are low Monday as a result of a technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday.
There are 5,201 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,062 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 81,697 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 74 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,822 cases; 3,833 confirmed and 989 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,156 cases; 1,385 confirmed and 771 probable. Elk County reported 1,675 cases; 1,046 confirmed and 629 probable.
Clearfield County reported 87 new cases. Jefferson County reported 32 new cases. Elk County reported 13 new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 55 deaths. Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 57 deaths. Elk County reported 23 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,264, in Elk County, 4,740, and in Jefferson County, 6,523, according to the Department of Health.
There were 103 new deaths reported Saturday, and 83 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 17,853 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 70,136 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 69,499 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,392,246 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,249 cases and 51 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,363 cases and 132 deaths.
— Centre County reported 9,785 cases and 153 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 187 total cases and four deaths.
— Forest County reported 422 cases and six deaths.
— Potter County has 708 cases to date and 15 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,090 cases and 33 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,567 cases among employees, for a total of 67,943 cases at 1,495 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,383 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.