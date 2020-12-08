HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 14,960 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 426,444.
The DOH reported 8,630 new cases on Sunday, and 6,330 new cases on Monday.
There are 5,300 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,107 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 31,989 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3 is 405,631 with 59,817 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 58 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
According to a two-day increase as of Monday, Clearfield County reported 2,222 cases; 1,783 confirmed and 439 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,111 cases; 767 confirmed and 344 probable. Elk County reported 686 cases; 503 confirmed and 183 probable.
Clearfield County has reported one new death totaling 22 deaths. Jefferson County reported two new deaths totaling nine deaths. Elk County reported eight deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 12,929, in Elk County, 4,051, and in Jefferson County, 5,795, according to the Department of Health.
There were 69 new deaths reported Saturday, and 42 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 11,373 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 23,433 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 22,791 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,943,283 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,337 cases and 11 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,991 cases and 57 deaths.
— Centre County reported 6,889 cases and 79 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 32 total cases and one death.
— Forest County reported 131 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 346 cases to date and six deaths.
— McKean County reported 800 cases and five deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,011 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,322 cases among employees, for a total of 47,333 at 1,341 distinct facilities in 66 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,952 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.