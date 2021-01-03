HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 16,976 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 657,292.
There were 7,714 new cases reported Friday, in addition to 9,253 new cases reported Saturday.
Sunday’s report is included in Monday’s DOH update.
There are 5,624 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,172 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 68,079 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 69 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,245 cases; 3,380 confirmed and 865 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,934 cases; 1,265 confirmed and 669 probable. Elk County reported 1,1496 cases; 945 confirmed and 551 probable.
Over the two days, Clearfield County reported 289 new cases. Jefferson County reported 62 new cases. Elk County reported 121 new cases.
Clearfield County reported three new deaths, totaling 50 deaths. Jefferson County reported three new deaths, totaling 45 deaths. Elk County reported one new death, totaling 17 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,848, in Elk County, 4,588, and in Jefferson County, 6,347, according to the Department of Health.
There were 236 new deaths reported Thursday and 25 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 16,239 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 57,513 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 56,876 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,289,508 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,080 cases and 46 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,019 cases and 126 deaths.
— Centre County reported 9,116 cases and 143 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 159 total cases and four deaths.
— Forest County reported 330 cases and four deaths.
— Potter County has 630 cases to date and 14 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,803 cases and 23 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 54,151 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,812 cases among employees, for a total of 63,963 cases at 1,476 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,004 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.