HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 3,573 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 933,270.
On Sunday there were 1,945 new cases in addition to 1,628 new cases reported Monday.
There are 1,720 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 374 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 130,261 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 6,284 cases; 4,674 confirmed and 1,610 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,786 cases; 1,698 confirmed and 1,088 probable. Elk County reported 2,332 cases; 1,238 confirmed and 1,094 probable.
In two days, Clearfield County reported 26 new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases. Elk County reported seven new cases.
Clearfield County reported 114 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 18,648, in Elk County, 5,496, and in Jefferson County, 7,387, according to the Department of Health.
There were 21 new deaths reported Saturday and five new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 24,026 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,889,842 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,695 cases and 83 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,094 cases and 159 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,944 cases and 209 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 261 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,380 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 937 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,043 cases and 62 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,936 cases of COVID-19, and 13,073 cases among employees, for a total of 80,009 cases at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,454 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 28, according to the DOH:
- 2,426,963 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,687,711, or 78 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 739,252, or 48 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.