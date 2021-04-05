HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 6,651 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,045,400 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,202 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 432 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 156,653 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,366 cases; 5,324 confirmed and 2,042 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,012 cases; 1,798 confirmed and 1,214 probable. Elk County reported 2,604 cases; 1,391 confirmed and 1,213 probable.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 47 new cases. Elk County reported 28 new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 130 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 37 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,206, in Elk County, 5,912, and in Jefferson County, 7,819 according to the Department of Health.
There were seven new deaths reported statewide Saturday, and five new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 25,200 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,175,365 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,853 cases and 88 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,435 cases and 163 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,873 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 279 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,396 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 986 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,206 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.