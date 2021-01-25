HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 7,910 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 807,867.
There were 3,934 new cases reported Sunday in addition to 3,976 new cases reported Monday.
There are 3,910 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 790 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Of the total cases, 97,411 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,371 cases; 4,233 confirmed and 1,138 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,427 cases; 1,518 confirmed and 909 probable. Elk County reported 2,064 cases; 1,137 confirmed and 927 probable.
In two days, Clearfield County reported 36 new cases. Jefferson County reported 29 new cases. Elk County reported 19 new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 88 total deaths. Elk County reported 31 deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 70 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,048, in Elk County, 4,964, and in Jefferson County, 6,835, according to the Department of Health.
There were 83 new deaths reported Saturday and 55 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 20,664 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 83,943 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 83,306 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,569,440 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,413 cases and 69 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,681 cases and 145 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,655 cases and 185 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 229 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,248 cases and 12 deaths.
— Potter County has 805 cases to date and 18 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,568 cases and 54 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,629 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,593 cases among employees, for a total of 73,223 cases at 1,529 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 10,230 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 22:
680,219 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the DOH. This does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 451,467 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 114,376 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 680,219 doses administered.