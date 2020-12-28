HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 8,663 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 613,804.
On Sunday there were 4,884 new cases in addition to 3,779 reported on Monday.
There are 5,905 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,145 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 58,900 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 64 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 3,819 cases; 3,042 confirmed and 777 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,812 cases; 1,200 confirmed and 612 probable. Elk County reported 1,313 cases; 852 confirmed and 461 probable.
Clearfield County has reported 42 deaths. Jefferson County has reported 36 deaths. Elk County has reported 14 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,509, in Elk County, 4,528, and in Jefferson County, 6,269, according to the Department of Health.
There were 127 new deaths reported Saturday and 76 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 15,086 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 48,775 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 48,136 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,238,091 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,952 cases and 38 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,846 cases and 107 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,771 cases and 131 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 135 total cases and three deaths.
— Forest County reported 293 cases and three deaths.
— Potter County has 559 cases to date and 13 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,576 cases and 16 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 51,420 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,219 cases among employees, for a total of 60,639 cases at 1,457 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 8,470 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.