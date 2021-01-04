HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 8,992 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 665,097.
There were 4,579 new cases reported Sunday, in addition to 3,226 new cases reported Monday.
There are 5,529 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,149 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 69,501 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 70 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,309 cases; 3,445 confirmed and 864 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,968 cases; 1,286 confirmed and 682 probable. Elk County reported 1,520 cases; 969 confirmed and 551 probable.
Over the two days, Clearfield County reported 64 new cases. Jefferson County reported 34 new cases. Elk County reported 24 new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 46 deaths. Clearfield County reported 50 deaths. Elk County reported 17 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,921, in Elk County, 4,608, and in Jefferson County, 6,350, according to the Department of Health.
There were 56 new deaths reported Saturday and 66 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 16,361 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 58,912 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 58,275 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,301,186 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,098 cases and 47 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,054 cases and 128 deaths.
— Centre County reported 9,205 cases and 145 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 161 total cases and four deaths.
— Forest County reported 340 cases and four deaths.
— Potter County has 632 cases to date and 15 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,836 cases and 23 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 54,465 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,827 cases among employees, for a total of 64,292 cases at 1,479 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,004 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.