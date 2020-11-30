HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 9,797 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 361,464.
There were 5,529 new cases reported Sunday, and 4,268 new cases reported Monday.
There are 4,405 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 918 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 25,553 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 is 392,547 with 47,557 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 60 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 1,693 cases; 1,352 confirmed and 341 probable. Jefferson County reported 791 cases; 563 confirmed and 228 probable. Elk County reported 545 cases; 445 confirmed and 100 probable.
Over two days, Clearfield County reported 105 new cases. Jefferson County reported 63 new cases. Elk County reported 10 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported one new death totaling 12 deaths. Elk County reported six deaths. Jefferson County reported six deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 12,381, in Elk County, 3,906, and in Jefferson County, 5,496, according to the Department of Health.
There were 32 new deaths reported Sunday in addition to 75 new deaths reported Saturday. The DOH is reporting 10,383 total deaths in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 17,590 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 16,951 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,828,049 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 986 cases and 10 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 2,564 cases and 41 deaths.
— Centre County reported 6,387 cases and 48 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 26 total cases.
— Forest County reported 97 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 219 cases to date and three deaths.
— McKean County reported 477 cases and four deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 35,367 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,661 cases among employees, for a total of 42,028 at 1,266 distinct facilities in 64 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,477 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.