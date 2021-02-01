HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 6,839 cases of COVID-19 Monday. The statewide case total is now 846,078.
There were 3,985 cases reported Sunday and 2,854 cases reported on Monday.
There are 3,370 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 695 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Of the total cases, 109,842 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,627 cases; 4,404 confirmed and 1,223 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,539 cases; 1,575 confirmed and 964 probable. Elk County reported 2,145 cases; 1,157 confirmed and 988 probable.
In two days, Clearfield County reported 57 new cases. Elk County reported 17 new cases. Jefferson County reported 19 new cases.
Clearfield County reported 100 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 75 total deaths. Elk County reported 33 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,486, in Elk County, 5,067, and in Jefferson County, 6,985, according to the Department of Health.
There were 59 new deaths reported Saturday and 26 new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 21,687 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 95,415 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 94,778 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,646,648 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,491 cases and 74 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,778 cases and 150 deaths.
— Centre County reported 11,335 cases and 193 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 243 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,332 cases and 17 deaths.
— Potter County has 830 cases to date and 19 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,746 cases and 58 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,248 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,103 cases among employees, for a total of 75,351 cases at 1,543 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 11,373 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 31, according to the DOH:
- 615,085 first doses will have been administered.
- 196,470 of the second doses will have been administered.
- The math results in 1,008,025 doses administered to 811,555 people.