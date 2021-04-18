HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 5,675 cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,109,291 since the pandemic began.
There were 3,761 new cases reported Sunday in addition to 1,914 new cases reported Monday.
There are 2,638 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 551 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 171,062 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,854 cases; 5,708 confirmed and 2,146 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,155 cases; 1,873 confirmed and 1,282 probable. Elk County reported 2,743 cases; 1,494 confirmed and 1,249 probable.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 50 new cases. Jefferson County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported five new cases.
Clearfield County reported 133 deaths. Jefferson County reported 94 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,759, in Elk County, 6,098, and in Jefferson County, 8,017 according to the Department of Health.
There were 27 new deaths reported statewide Saturday and two new deaths reported Sunday. The DOH is reporting 25,690 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,296,873 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,962 cases and 89 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,743 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,744 cases and 215 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 286 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,400 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,024 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,360 cases and 66 deaths.