HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 14,755 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 605,141.
On Friday there were 7,581 new cases in addition to 7,174 reported on Saturday.
Sunday’s totals will be reported by the DOH on Monday.
There are 5,925 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,196 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 58,016 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 63 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Reporting two-day increases, Clearfield County reported 3,735 cases; 2,808 confirmed and 734 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,794 cases; 1,153 confirmed and 607 probable. Elk County reported 1,284 cases; 807 confirmed and 457 probable.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 193 new COVID-19 cases. Jefferson County reported 34 additional cases while Elk County reported 20 new cases.
As of Friday’s data, Jefferson County has reported three new deaths totaling 35 deaths. Clearfield County has reported one new death totaling 40 deaths. Elk County has reported 14 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,340, in Elk County, 4,460, and in Jefferson County, 6,159, according to the Department of Health.
There were 139 new deaths reported Thursday and 26 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 14,883 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 47,926 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 47,287 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,221,108 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,935 cases and 38 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,827 cases and 105 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,672 cases and 131 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 134 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 281 cases and three deaths.
— Potter County has 540 cases to date and 12 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,539 cases and 14 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 50,970 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,180 cases among employees, for a total of 60,150 cases at 1,454 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 8,412 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.