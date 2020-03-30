HARRISBURG — Two more positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Clearfield County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health bringing the total of positive cases in the county to four.
Statewide, there were 693 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 4,087 in 59 counties.
A total of 33,777 negative cases have been reported.
All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
In other area counties, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases are:
- Cameron: 1
- Centre: 24
- Clarion: 1
- Indiana: 2
- Potter: 2
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
There are 33,777 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:
- Less than 1 percent are aged 0-4;
- Less than 1 percent are aged 5-12;
- 1 percent are aged 13-18;
- 10 percent are aged 19-24;
- 41 percent are aged 25-49;
- 28 percent are aged 50-64; and
- 19 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide at least through April 6. Currently 22 counties are under stay-at-home orders.