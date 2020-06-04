HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today released an update to its dental health care guidance as part of the commonwealth’s phased COVID-19 reopening plan. A department spokesman said the guidance allows dental health care providers the ability to safely provide oral healthcare, including routine cleanings.
“This latest update provides dentists the opportunity to resume non-emergency dental care, including routine care, if they can provide it safely,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Oral health is a key part to one’s overall health, and we strongly encourage all Pennsylvanians to regularly see a dentist and receive oral healthcare. As more dental procedures are performed during the phased reopening, dentists should prioritize dental care for the highest need, most vulnerable patients first.”
Dental providers should follow protocols outlined by the CDC, Levine said. Providers should ensure they have the appropriate amount of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies to support their patient volume. The appropriate level of PPE, according to CDC guidance, must be available for all dental care practitioners including dental hygienists prior to providing any dental treatment. Providers should regularly check CDC guidance when providing care as recommendations and guidance could change frequently. The full guidance can be found on the CDC website.
All patients should be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 before arriving at the practice and social distancing should be maintained while in the practice. Patients should wash or sanitize their hands frequently and wear a mask when not undergoing treatment. Tele-dentistry should continue when possible as patients may be able to be treated virtually, Levine said.