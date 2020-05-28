PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney community has provided gifts for the graduating seniors to show the town’s support.
Bobbie States set out a month ago to collect donations to give every senior a small gift from the community. When she started, she was just hoping to give each graduate a $5 gift card to Sheetz or something similar.
“The community members and business owners came together to make it special for them,” States said of the donations she received.
She said most of the donations were monetary. Students will each receive a donation from Taco Bell and a gift card from an area business — Walmart, Sheetz, Punxsy Pizza, or Punxsy Perk.
“With the cash donations I did receive, I got gift cards from local businesses to help them as well during COVID-19,” States said.
She spent her evening stuffing envelopes with the coupons and donations to be taken to the school. The school will then ensure each senior gets one when they pick up their diplomas.
There are enough for the 146 graduating seniors from both Punxsutawney Area High School and Punxsutawney Christian School.
There are also cards for each student, with a special message for the seniors experiencing this abnormal school year and graduation.
“2020 has been a difficult one for you, and we are sad that your senior year was cut short. This is no ordinary situation, and you are no ordinary graduate!” the cards read.
Each of the cards is signed “Your friends and neighbors in the Punxsy community.”