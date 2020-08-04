DuBois City Police
July 29
- Officers conducted multiple traffic stops.
- Police received a complaint of urine being dumped on North Court by a male. Upon arrival, there was an obvious wet spot on North Court just past the questioned driveway. Police could smell urine in that area and made contact with the male. The male stated that it was a chemical compound he was using to take rust off his vehicle. The male was advised that it is illegal to dump any chemicals as well. He was also advised of the health concerns associated with human fluids being dumped on the City streets. Cleared without further incident.
- While on patrol, officers noticed a vehicle with an expired plate. A traffic stop was initiated on Hayes Ave. where officers made contact with the driver. Police noted an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The male was hesitant and shaky, and his eyes appeared bloodshot and pink in color. Police confiscated a can containing drug paraphernalia and marijuana. The male was requested to exit his vehicle and perform a battery of standardized field sobriety testing. The tests were administered and the male was detained for suspicion of DUI as a result of marijuana ingestion. He was transported to the DuBois City Police Department where his mother was contacted and he was subsequently released to her.
- A female stopped on station to report that her mother’s identity may have been stolen. The female received two separate benefit checks from the PA Department of Labor and Industry. One check was issued for the amount of $4800.00 and the other $1560.00. The female has never worked and would not be eligible for such benefits. Sen. Gabler’s office was contacted. This is a new scam going around and the checks are being sent around the Commonwealth. The checks also have a disclaimer to send the checks back if you are not to receive the payment. The return address is not a valid address for the Department of Labor. The checks are being sent back to the proper address as advised by the PA Treasury.
- Police were dispatched to 535 Sunflower Dr., for a report of a violent patient in the adult Behavioral Health Unit. Upon arrival, contact was made with nursing staff and the patient who was vulgar and confrontational, but sat on the couch and made non aggressive movements. Nursing staff was able to administer prescribed medications without incident and officers cleared.
- Police were dispatched to 100 Hospital Ave for a report of a suspicious situation. The hospital reported that a large safe was deposited in the grassy area near the front doors. Upon arrival it was determined that a patient had been picked up and the driver did not have room for the safe and the patient so the safe was emptied and left in the parking lot. After learning this, we opened the safe and found it empty. No further action taken.
- Police responded to a report of a group of children on the roof of 132 S. Brady Street throwing things off. Police made contact with the juveniles and discussed the dangers of doing such things. No further action taken.
Sandy Township Police
July 29
- At approximately 1:40 am a male dressed in all black entered Snappy’s on Bee Line Highway and went to the cooler to get a drink. When he went to pay for the drink, he handed the cashier a note demanding he empty the register, or he would harm him. The cashier did as requested, the suspect then left the store and ran south on Bee Line Highway. Officers from Sandy Township, DuBois City and Pennsylvania State Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the offender. If anyone was in the area around this time and saw anything, or has any information regarding this incident, please call the Sandy Township Police Department through Clearfield County Dispatch at 765-1533.
- A Cayman Landing woman reported that her estranged boyfriend was driving a golf cart near her camp.
- DuBois Mall Security reported a tractor trailer was making a u-turn on mall property when it struck a train indicator post, then left the scene. Minor damage reported.
July 30
- Officers received a report of a tractor trailer that was turning around in the Pilot parking lot, and it hit two other trucks causing minor damage, then left the scene.
- A 27-year-old Clearfield woman entered Walmart after having been trespassed from the property for a previous retail theft. Charges pending.
- A 26-year-old Forest Ave woman reported someone poisoned her cat.
- A 23-year-old DuBois woman lost control of her vehicle on Clear Run Road near Game Lands Road causing it to role over and come to rest on it’s side in a wooded area. No injuries and moderate damage reported.
- Officers found a 30 year old Indiana man dancing on the side of Maple Avenue. When speaking to the man they could detect the odor of alcohol. The man stated he had just moved to the area and had been drinking because he was upset and just needed to go for a walk. Officers escorted the man home and released him to a responsible party.
False alarm at Burger King