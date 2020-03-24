DuBOIS — While most people are staying in during the current cornavirus crisis, a group of volunteers will be making sure those who have relied on the DuBois Area Food Pantry will still be able to secure food.
The food pantry, located beneath Mansell Stadium on Liberty Boulevard, will be open for business. However the current crisis has necessitated modifications.
The Rev. John Miller, pastor of Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois, asks that all those who use the food pantry pull into the parking lot and form three lanes. Recipients are to stay in their vehicles, he said.
A volunteer will take orders and put the food in the vehicle.
Miller posted the following directions on the pantry’s Facebook page. “Please turn into the parking lot off Liberty Boulevard, make a quick right towards the ball field, a left at the end of the lot and follow the direction of the attendant into one of the loading lanes. They will hand you an order form and explain the process from there.”
The list of available items given to those driving up will not be handed back to the volunteer, Miller said.
Instead volunteers will have their own list and will mark it according to the 12 items the family needs. The number of items provided from the list will depend on the size of the family, as usual.
Those who qualify will also receive state food items. There will also be added “freebies” for everyone. Miller notes they will be giving out potatoes, pears and oranges.
There will be about 20 volunteers manning the inside and outside operations at the food pantry this week.
Miller said he has asked older volunteers to remain at home. Only the youngest volunteers will be working. Volunteers will be practicing social distancing as much as possible as they take orders, pack bags of food and fill vehicles. They may have to work a little more slowly in order to keep their distance, Miller said.
Miller is also asking those planning to come to the food pantry for food this week not to arrive before 8:30 a.m.
The pantry has seen some early impact from the crisis because of its effect on local grocery stores. Miller said they cannot get the cans of roast beef they had just started getting this year from Walmart because the item cannot be reordered. However, the food bank in Williamsport, which is where much of the food comes from, is well stocked and items from there should arrive as usual, Miller noted.
He is also hopeful that they’ll be able to order milk and eggs.
The pantry serves about 120 families or 300 people each time it is open, which is three times a month. The pantry is normally open the first, second and fourth Thursday of the month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.