DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School Science Team members attended the 26th annual Science Bowl competition held virtually with Saint Francis University on Tuesday, according to DAHS Science Team Coach Doug Brennan.
Many high school students from 32 area high schools participated in the 26th annual STEAM Science Day, which is coordinated by the University’s School of Sciences and Science Outreach Center, which serves as a regional Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) Center.
During Saint Francis University’s Science Day, many scientific sessions are offered virtually that the region’s high school students can participate in, said Brennan, noting that the event is meant to bring science to life.
“The idea behind this is to give these kids an interactive look at the world of science,” said Saint Francis physics professor Pete Skoner, the event founder. “They’re getting to see what a chemist does, instead of reading about it in a book.”
This year’s STEAM Day featured renowned guest lecturers were:
- Dr. Stephen O’Brien, a retired chief of the NIH Center for Genome Bioinformatics, wrote a very popular book Tears of the Cheetah, and spoke about plagues in history including COVID-19.
- Margaret Everson is the current director of the National Park Service and an environmental lawyer, and spoke about the national treasures in the National Park system.
- Jim Morhard is the deputy administrator of NASA and spoke about the many current initiatives in space exploration.
Students were also able to see other sessions such as cryptography, CSI Loretto, Disney animation, field biology, fireworks, and music and wellness.
DuBois students attended the guest lectures, sessions and competed in a virtual debate. This year’s topic was ethics.
The case study was as follows:
“The Regional Hospital is a major trauma center with a large emergency department and intensive care unit (ICU). During the outbreak of a pandemic influenza crisis, the ICU is filled to capacity with patients suffering from life-threatening medical conditions, including complications from influenza-like bacterial pneumonia. The emergency department calls the ICU seeking to admit Mr. M, who was brought to the emergency room with a severe but potentially reversible brain injury after a bicycling accident. One alternative is to move one of the current ICU patients to a medical unit in order to make room for Mr. M. However, the ICU staff reports that all of their patients need ventilator support, and there are no other ventilated beds available in the hospital. Another alternative is to send Mr. M to another unit in the hospital. However, given Mr. M’s injuries, it is clear that this would overtax the clinical capabilities of the health care staff, who are not trained in critical care and who are already struggling to care for other patients. The final alternative is to transfer Mr. M to another health care facility. However, the influenza pandemic has overwhelmed all hospitals in the region, and there are no available ICU beds anywhere else.
Then the hospital staff learns that an ICU patient has passed away. There is now a bed available in the ICU for Mr. M. Just as his transfer is about to be made, an ICU nurse named Ms. A is admitted with severe difficulty breathing. It is determined that she has been infected with the influenza virus, which she may have contracted while caring for patients in the hospital’s ICU. She needs immediate ventilation support, which is only available in the ICU bed designated for, but not yet occupied by, Mr. M.
Who should get the ICU bed, Mr. M or Ms. A?”