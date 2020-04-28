DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School still plans to undertake seniors' year-end events despite the coronavirus pandemic.
At this month's virtual board meeting, Superintendent Wendy Benton presented a summary of what high school Prinicipal Brian Weible and Dean of Students Chuck Pasternak, along with other high school staff members, are planning for the annual end-of-year activities.
The Athletic Awards ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, May 18. Benton said the tentative plan is for the program to be prerecorded and a link will be made available to the public for anyone who would like to watch. She said an event program will be made available for anyone who would like to print one as a keepsake.
Athletic Director Chuck Ferra and Athletic secretary Kimberly Yanulittis are working with coaches, senior athletes and their families to produce virtual senior night presentations for each of the spring athletic teams. Benton said these will be launched one sport per day, beginning Monday, May 11. Recognition will be presented at a later date. In addition to those listed, the Athletic Awards Assembly Planning Committee also includes guidance secretary Erin Clouser.
The Academic Awards assembly is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, and will also be prerecorded and a link made available to the public.
Clouser, along with guidance secretary Donna Barr, have been sending all students' scholarship applications to the appropriate organizations, said Benton. As with the Athletic Awards program, the presenters will be invited to come to the high school at specified times to record their presentations from the auditorium stage. They also will have the option to either record their presentation offsite and submit it to the district or decline to participate in the virtual awards assembly altogether. In the latter case, the district will present those awards for them. Keepsake event programs will also be available for families to print.
The district also plans to proceed with the National Honor Society induction ceremony which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. This will also be prerecorded and the link made available to the public.
Benton said the NHS program will include all traditional elements of the annual ceremony with the exception of formally inducting the incoming 10th and 11th grade students. The incoming 10th and 11th grade members will be formally inducted during a ceremony scheduled at a date to be determined in the fall. Elements to be included in the May 20 virtual ceremony will be the greeting, videos of senior members sharing high school memories and future plans, the recap of NHS projects and activities from the school year, and induction of the new NHS members from the class of 2020, as well as the swearing in of the 2020-21 NHS officers.
Benton expressed appreciation to the NHS planning committee, which includes the administration, teachers Danna Billotte and Leanne Fuller, along with the current student class officers.