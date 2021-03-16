DuBOIS — The DuBois Area High School is temporarily closing Wednesday through Friday of this week for deep cleaning after a seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in a 14-day rolling window.
As recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the seventh confirmed case is within the threshold for a temporary closure on March 17, 18 and 19 for cleaning, according to a news release posted on the school district's website.
The high school will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, March 22.
“Through the Pa. Department of Health contact tracing protocol, today, we identified individuals that had been in close contact with the confirmed individuals and immediately notified these individuals of their need to quarantine,” the district said in its release.
Instructional and instructional support staff at the high school will facilitate instruction through Google Classroom Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week. All high school students will follow their daily schedule and participate in their classes as scheduled remotely.
According to the district, Chromebooks have been provided to all students, along with hotspots to those who need them. Families with technology needs are asked to call 814-299-4866.
Breakfast and lunch meals for interested high school students for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were to be provided to students before dismissal Tuesday.