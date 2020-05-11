DuBOIS — Every family has a story that comes to life when it passes from one generation to another. The DuBois Area Historical Society encourages readers to pursue genealogy during this shelter-in-place time period.
In particular, this is good opportunity for young people to learn and to preserve their family history, said Barb Emmer of the historical society.
The following recommendations are suggested to become a junior genealogist:
Step one: Begin with you. On a blank sheet of paper, write your whole name, including your middle name.
On the next line, list all of your nicknames.
Put your birthdate on the next line followed by the city and state where you were born on the next line, plus the hospital’s name.
Then provide the names of all brothers and sisters, from oldest to youngest.
List organizations in which you belonged (Scouts, sports, church, music/dance, and more)
Identify the schools you attended and favorite subjects
Write down one special memory (a favorite birthday, an award you got, a best friend, a pet)
It is recommended this be in one’s own handwriting, personalizing the project even more.
There can be embellishments on the page, such as photos, maps, symbols of organizations.
Step two: Talk to one parent and write down his or her basic information as you did in step one. Once you have completed this information, you will need to interview this parent with personal remembrances.
To make this easier for you, there are suggested interview questions on the DuBois Area Historical Society webpage at duboishs.com. You do not have to use all of the questions, but you should listen carefully so that you can accurately write down the replies.
Better yet — tape, video, or record your interview to preserve the actual voice of relatives.
Step three: Talk to your other parent. Move on the grandparents if only one parent is available.
Repeat step two including the interview.
You will find a form to fill out that will have you identify the family members in a traditional genealogy format at the Society’s website. This provides a quick look at the generations, but the heart of the project is in the more personal information you write down.
This is a good time to talk to relatives about family. Visit over the phone, by Skype or Zoom, by letter.
All of the junior genealogists will be invited to a meeting at the Society on West Long Avenue after the restrictions on travel have been lifted. All of the efforts will receive special recognition.
Those participating should send their name, age, address, phone number and email, along with their parent’s signature, on a piece of paper and send to: DuBois Area Historical Society, P. O. Box 401, DuBois PA 15801.
All young people of all ages are welcome.