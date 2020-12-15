DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School has been closed temporarily as a result of the sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 within a rolling 14-day window, according to a statement on the district's website.
As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "this is the minimum threshold to necessitate a temporary three-day closure for deep cleaning," the statement said.
Through the Pennsylvania Department of Health contact tracing protocol, the district on Tuesday identified individuals that had been in close contact with the confirmed individual and immediately notified these individuals of their need to quarantine, according to the district.
On Dec. 16 through Dec. 18, all middle school instructional and instructional support staff will facilitate and support instruction through Google Classroom. All middle school students will follow their daily schedule and participate in their classes as scheduled remotely.
Chromebooks have been provided to all students and hotspots have been provided to families that lack internet access in their homes. If a student has technology needs, they are asked to please contact the Technology Help Desk at 814-299-4866.
The middle school will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 21.