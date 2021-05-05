DuBOIS — Students in Stephanie Novak’s classroom at the DuBois Area Middle School are incorporating skills they have learned in real world application and have started a Snack Shack for the staff.
Novak said she had the idea to introduce a snack cart last school year, but before she knew it, the schools closed locally and across the nation due to the pandemic.
“It wasn’t until after the new year I felt the need to try to create the cart again,” said Novak. “With the help of the other adults in my room, my students, and help from our community, we were under way to create the Snack Shack. The driving force really has been, ‘what can I offer to my students, to help them in their post secondary lives?’”
The students helping with the Snack Shack include Walter Barker, Landen Johnson, Caleb Hanzely, Isaac Hanzely and Madyson Andres.
The Snack Shack enables the students, who are fifth- through eighth-graders, to apply their social, math and job readiness skills.
“The plan is to continue to fine tune these skills through the use of the Snack Shack and showcase them to other staff in our building as well as transition these skills to the high school and beyond,” said Novak.
Community involvement has helped as well, said Novak, noting that the students have received donations from Walmart, Martin’s and a mini-grant from C&S Wholesale Grocers for their classroom.
The Snack Shack is currently operating in the mornings and afternoons on Fridays, said Novak.
“We have snacks ranging from granola bars, a variety of chips, candy bars, and protein bars,” she said. “Once the pandemic is under control, we want to transition to more fresh made snacks like yogurt parfaits or no bakes. We have had a nice turn out of staff coming to the Snack Shack and interacting with our students to find the desired snack, hand it to the staff member, collect the money, give back change if necessary, and also use their language skills/device to communicate ‘hello, thank you, and you’re welcome.’”