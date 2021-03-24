DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School will be temporarily closed on Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26 for deep cleaning as a result of more confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the school district.
The middle school was informed of its ninth confirmed case within a rolling 14-day window, which calls for a temporary closure for cleaning as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The middle school will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, March 29, the district said.
Individuals who were in close contact with a confirmed individual were identified and notified through the state Department of Health contact tracing protocol.
On Thursday and Friday, middle school staff will facilitate instruction through Google Classroom. Middle school students will follow their daily schedule and participate in their classes as scheduled remotely.
Breakfast and lunch for students for Thursday and Friday was to be provided before dismissal Wednesday.