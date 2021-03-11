DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Middle School will be closed Friday, March 12 after being informed of its eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 within a rolling 14-day window, according to information posted on the DuBois Area School District's website.
The middle school will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, March 15.
As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, this is within the threshold to necessitate a temporary closure on Friday for deep cleaning, the statement said.
"Through the Pennsylvania Department of Health contact tracing protocol, today, we identified individuals that had been in close contact with the confirmed individual and immediately notified these individuals of their need to quarantine," according to the website.
On Friday, all middle school instructional and instructional support staff will facilitate and support instruction through Google Classroom. All middle school students will follow their daily schedule and participate in their classes as scheduled remotely.
Chromebooks have been provided to all students and hotspots have been provided to families that lack internet access in their homes.
If a student has technology needs, contact the Technology Help Desk at 814-299-4866.
Breakfast and lunch for all middle school students for Friday was to be provided to students prior to dismissal Thursday.