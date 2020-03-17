DuBOIS — In response to the recent coronavirus outbreak, some area businesses decided early on to close their doors, while others are remaining cautious and offering takeout and delivery services.
The Hitching Post bar and restaurant at 692 Liberty Blvd. announced early Monday that it would be closed until further notice.
“The health and safety of our employees, customers, and community remain our top priority,” its Facebook page says.
According to a post written by Co-Owner Robin Harmick Meholick, closing is a way to be proactive until the pandemic has passed.
“We aren’t waiting on what others are doing to follow behind — we make our own choices and lead,” she said in the post. “This is the right thing to do. It is a race against time now, and this sacrifice will help in the efforts to possibly spare lives.”
The Hitching Post started by limiting its business hours Friday, making more time to increase daily cleaning routines, and shutting down during some of its busiest hours.
“The Hitching Post has been a local landmark in the greatest hometown for nearly 50 years,” Meholick said in her post. “There are many things it has endured through the past five decades — this is no different. Rest assured The Post will be back up and fully operational when all is deemed well to do so.”
George Moore, owner of The Gateway Cafe on Maple Avenue, said his restaurant has not yet been seeing a drastic drop in business.
“Obviously, being a small business, we have to keep going,” he said. “We can’t close the door — we have 17 people who work here.”
So far, Moore says the restaurant is receiving its normal truckload of food, and is not short on supplies, but this could change in the near future.
“If someone calls and we have the availability to deliver, we will,” he said.
Buck’s Pizza announced that its dining rooms have “unfortunately been compelled to close,” according to its Facebook page Monday afternoon.
“We do encourage all patrons to take advantage of our delivery service, our curbside service and our pick-up service. Our entire menu is available for take-out,” the statement said.